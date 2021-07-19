PPE Manufacturer To Repay $10M In Health Care Gloves Row

Law360, London (July 19, 2021, 4:06 PM BST) -- A glove manufacturer has agreed to return $10 million deposited by a health care provider for a massive batch of protective gloves that should have been provided at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a $305 million lawsuit. IGC International Pte. Ltd. has agreed to return the money to the Indo UK Institute of Health, a partnership between hospitals in Britain and health care providers in India, in connection with a High Court lawsuit over millions of boxes of gloves that were not delivered. IGC has admitted that it must repay the deposit and will avoid an upcoming court hearing...

