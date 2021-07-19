36 British Steel Pension Advisers Told To Carry Out Review

Law360, London (July 19, 2021, 2:59 PM BST) -- The U.K. finance watchdog has ordered 36 businesses to review retirement advice that forced savers out of the British Steel Pension Scheme, but it has not intervened to put in place a formal redress scheme for the victims. Nikhil Rathi, the Financial Conduct Authority's chief executive, said in a letter to the House of Commons Treasury Committee that it had ordered the firms to conduct reviews into 1,500 cases in which they told members of the scheme, known as BSPS, to transfer their savings. The saga involved rogue advisers in 2017 telling members of the "gold-plated" plan to transfer their savings to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS