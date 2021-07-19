Venezuela Prez Recognition Fight Opens At Top UK Court

Law360, London (July 19, 2021, 4:58 PM BST) -- Lawyers for Juan Guaidó told Britain's highest court on Monday that the U.K. government has recognized him as interim president of Venezuela as an appeal started over who has control of €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in gold stored at the Bank of England. A lawyer for Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, pictured, has urged Britain's Supreme Court to recognize him as the country's interim leader. (Carolina Cabral/Getty Images) Timothy Otty QC, counsel for the Venezuelan central bank board appointed by Guaidó, urged the Supreme Court to set aside a decision by the Court of Appeal in October that sent the dispute back...

