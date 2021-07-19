Paul Weiss-Led Tricon Launches $5B Real Estate JV

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Represented by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Canada's Tricon Residential Inc. detailed plans Monday for a $5 billion real estate joint venture that will aim to buy about 18,000 single-family rental homes across the U.S. Sun Belt. Tricon said in a joint statement that participants in the venture include the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, Pacific Life Insurance Co. and a third unnamed investor. The investment vehicle is a successor to a previous joint venture, SFR JV-1, which has bought more than 9,000 homes, the statement said. "We are very excited to partner with three leading investors to launch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS