Ayr Wellness To Pay $17M For Nevada Pot Cos.

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator Ayr Wellness Inc. on Monday announced plans to buy two Nevada cannabis companies in a deal valued at $17 million and steered by Hodgson Russ LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP. If approved, the deal would significantly grow Ayr's footprint in the Sagebrush State. According to the terms of the purchase agreement between the parties, if the deal passes muster with regulators, Ayr will pick up cultivator Tahoe Hydroponics Co. LLC and concentrate producer NV Green Inc. The multimillion-dollar consideration for the deal includes $5 million in cash, $3.5 million in debt and about $8.5 million in stock, Ayr...

