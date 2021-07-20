Shell Will Fight Dutch Court's Emissions Plan Ruling

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Royal Dutch Shell confirmed Tuesday that it will fight a Dutch court's ruling that it must cut its global carbon emissions, saying that while it intends to reach the goals outlined in the ruling, a court order dictating one company's business decisions isn't an effective path toward change. Shell said in a statement that it plans to appeal The Hague district court ruling from May that found the company must slash its global carbon emissions by 45% compared to 2019 levels in the next 10 years. The company said that while it "wants to rise to the challenge of the ruling,"...

