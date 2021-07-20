Ex-Boies Schiller Legal Assistant Takes Appeal Off The Table

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP legal assistant said Tuesday she won't appeal after her suit alleging she was fired due to her age and disability was cut down last month when a Florida federal judge found she didn't prove her disability bias claim and made procedural missteps. Linda Campbell did not explain in her court notice why she is now voluntarily withdrawing her appeal of the judge's decision, but she initially told the court last month that she planned to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Campbell, who is in her 70s and worked for the firm's...

