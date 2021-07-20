Venezuela's Maduro Hits Back At UK Gov't In €1B Gold Fight

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 8:04 PM BST) -- Venezuela's central bank board clashed with the U.K. government at Britain's top court Tuesday, calling its intervention in a case over the release of €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England "unhelpful." Nicholas Vineall QC, counsel for the Nicolás Maduro-backed board, said at a hearing before the Supreme Court that the Court of Appeal was "obviously right" when it found in October the British government's recognition of Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's president in February 2019 was ambiguous. The decision gave the Maduro board another shot at proving it is entitled to act on behalf of the...

