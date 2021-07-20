Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Pro Say Movie Club can handle the truth, and the truth is that legal cinema doesn't get much better than two generational actors squaring off and screaming sharply written dialogue at each other during an explosive courtroom showdown. This Week Pro Say Movie Club: A Few Good Men Your browser does not support the audio element. That's why for the second episode of our new summer movie podcast series, we're revisiting "A Few Good Men," the gripping 1992 legal drama featuring Tom Cruise as Lt. Daniel Kaffee, a cocky young Navy lawyer who finds purpose in defending two marines accused...

