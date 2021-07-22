Italian Soccer Club Owners Slip Past Investor Suit In Del.

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery judge on Thursday dismissed an investor suit against the company that controls Italian soccer club AS Roma, finding that the team had been transparent about its finances ahead of a sale. Minority owners had claimed the controlling company AS Roma GP SpV gave them an incomplete financial picture before offering them a chance to further invest in the team, then sold its interest to billionaire Dan Friedkin. But AS Roma GP correctly told investors there was "no actionable [sale] proposal" in the very letter offering the so-called 2020 Member loan program, Vice-Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. found. "Delaware law...

