Kia Cleared In $103M Seat Belt Defect Trial

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California state jury cleared Kia Motors America Inc. on Thursday in a lengthy trial by a family who said that a defective seat belt caused their daughter's brain injury, and had sought at least $21.4 million in economic damages and $83.1 million in noneconomic damages. After hearing evidence for over a month, the Orange County jury said that the automaker was not responsible for the traumatic brain injury suffered by Kamiya Perry, a 23-year-old aspiring singer who had just released an album when her family got into a severe crash on April 21, 2019. Perry's injury happened because Kia designed...

