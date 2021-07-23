​​​​​​​7th Circ. Vacates $59M CFPB Penalty Against Mortgage Firms

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday ruled that while the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was correct to find that two now-defunct mortgage relief law firms and their principals accused of scamming struggling homeowners weren't practicing law, further proceedings are needed to recalculate the approximately $59 million judgment awarded to the bureau. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled in their 29-page opinion that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision weighed in favor of vacating parts of the judgment against The Mortgage Law Group LLP, associated company Consumer First Legal Group LLC and their founding partners. The principals previously argued that the restitution order was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS