White House Authorizes $300M In Afghan Refugee Aid

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The White House has authorized $300 million in assistance for Afghan refugees as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, including for those who supported U.S. operations in the country and are seeking to emigrate to the U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the release of $100 million in funding on Friday to meet the "unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs" that have arisen as the Taliban retakes territory in Afghanistan. He also authorized the U.S. Department of State to draw up to $200 million in federal inventory supplies and services to assist the refugee efforts. The funding may be provided on a bilateral...

