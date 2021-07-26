3 Firms Sculpt PerkinElmer's $5.25B Buy Of Life Sciences Co.

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Scientific instrument maker PerkinElmer will pay about $5.25 billion to pick up BioLegend, which provides reagents and antibodies for use in areas including immunology and neuroscience, in a deal shaped by three law firms, the companies said Monday. The transaction sees Waltham, Massachusetts-headquartered PerkinElmer Inc. buying San Diego, California-based BioLegend for roughly $5.25 billion via a mixture of cash and stock, according to a statement. The deal represents the largest acquisition for PerkinElmer. BioLegend serves academic and pharmaceutical customers, providing reagents and antibodies to assist with life science research. PerkinElmer is advised by WilmerHale and McDermott Will & Emery LLP; BioLegend is...

