Fired Atty Takes Sex Bias Suit Over Parental Leave To 1st Circ.

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- An attorney who said his firm slashed his workload and then fired him for seeking parental leave told a Massachusetts federal court Monday that he would ask the First Circuit to nix a decision that sent his suit to arbitration. Bryan O'Brien, former attorney at the Maine-based firm Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP, notified the court of his appeal of U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns' June 25 docket order, in which the court refused to reconsider its decision to toss O'Brien's Title VII sex discrimination suit against the firm. O'Brien had argued the firm misrepresented or failed to cite relevant...

