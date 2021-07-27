Oat Milk Co. Investor Sues Over $1.4B IPO 'Greenwashing'

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- An investor in Swedish oat milk maker Oatly has launched a proposed class action against the company in New York federal court, claiming it hurt investors after a short-seller accused the company of "greenwashing" months after its $1.4 billion initial public offering. In the suit filed Monday, Oatly investor Kai Jochims claimed that trading prices for Oatly's American depositary shares fell by nearly 9% over two trading days after the short-seller's report alleging "a number of improprieties" at Oatly went live in mid-July. Jochims accused Oatly and its brass of fraud in connection with certain claims included in the company's IPO...

