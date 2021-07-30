Senate Confirms Jaddou As First Woman To Lead USCIS

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted 47-34 on Friday to confirm Ur Mendoza Jaddou to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, setting the agency up to receive its first congressionally approved director since 2019 and its first-ever female leader. Jaddou's confirmation marks the second top-level immigration seat at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to be filled under the Biden administration — along with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — after years of ad hoc leadership under former President Donald Trump, a fact Democrats were quick to point out ahead of Friday's vote. "This is a department in desperate need of capable leadership after four chaotic...

