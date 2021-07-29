City Regulator Warns Banks To Watch For COVID Loan Fraud

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 3:41 PM BST) -- The U.K. financial watchdog has warned banks that a government-backed COVID-19 lending program is vulnerable to fraud, including applications from fake businesses set up by criminals or ineligible borrowers. Andrew Wigston, the Financial Conduct Authority's head of retail banking supervision, wrote in a "Dear CEO" letter that the sector had acted quickly to help companies access crisis funding, such as the Bounce Back Loan Scheme. But he warned that the program was targeted by criminals, and that lenders must be on the lookout for fraud and report if detected. The program was launched in May 2020 to provide up to £50,000 ($70,000)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS