New Birthright Citizenship Rules End LGBTQ Mom's Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An LGBTQ American expat is closing down her lawsuit seeking to obtain citizenship for her daughter born overseas, following a policy change from the Biden administration that allowed the child to secure a passport even though she's not biologically related to a U.S. citizen. Laura Fielden has been embroiled in D.C. federal court litigation for more than a year challenging the government's decision to deny birthright citizenship to her daughter born in Spain, just because the baby was conceived using an egg from her non-citizen wife. But the U.S. State Department has since updated its birthright citizenship requirements and issued a...

