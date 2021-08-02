Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Birthright Citizenship Rules End LGBTQ Mom's Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An LGBTQ American expat is closing down her lawsuit seeking to obtain citizenship for her daughter born overseas, following a policy change from the Biden administration that allowed the child to secure a passport even though she's not biologically related to a U.S. citizen.

Laura Fielden has been embroiled in D.C. federal court litigation for more than a year challenging the government's decision to deny birthright citizenship to her daughter born in Spain, just because the baby was conceived using an egg from her non-citizen wife.

But the U.S. State Department has since updated its birthright citizenship requirements and issued a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!