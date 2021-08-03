Ill. Craft Pot Growers Awarded Licenses After COVID Delays

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- After more than a year of waiting, dozens of cannabis craft growers, infusers and transporters were awarded licenses after the process was put on hold by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker during the pandemic. The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced Monday it issued 32 initial craft grow licenses, 28 infuser licenses and nine transporter licenses to applicants in its first round of adult-use cannabis licensing. Under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, the law that legalized marijuana for adult use in the Prairie State, the licenses were supposed to be awarded at the outset of July 2020, but that deadline was pushed...

