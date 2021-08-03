Investors Fight Wealth Fund For 1st Dibs On Bankrupt Gas Co.

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 5:21 PM BST) -- A Norwegian financial trustee has sued Singapore's sovereign wealth fund in London to take the top slot among potential creditors vying for the assets of a defunct Chinese natural gas company, saying the bondholders it represents are owed more than $160 million. Nordic Trustee AS has launched a High Court lawsuit against GIC Private Ltd. to prevent the sovereign wealth fund from enforcing a guarantee on $50 million of bonds issued by a Chinese natural gas producer in 2014. According to the particulars of claim filed on Thursday, Nordic Trustee's bondholders snapped up $88 million in bonds issued by the Chinese...

