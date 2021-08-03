Calif. Pizza Kitchen Hits Insurer With Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- California Pizza Kitchen filed suit blaming the coronavirus pandemic, related closure orders affecting its restaurants and then Affiliated FM Insurance Co.'s failure to live up to its obligations under an all-risk policy for its forced bankruptcy filing last year, which it later emerged from. The pizza chain said the coronavirus caused "direct physical loss of or damage" to its 180 restaurants covered by Affiliated FM, according to a Rhode Island state suit filed July 27. The chain filed for bankruptcy in July 2020, saying the shutdowns had made its balance sheet and lease footprint unmanageable. California Pizza Kitchen "has emerged from...

