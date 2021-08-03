Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Every young associate has probably had a tough boss at their firm, but what if that boss was literally Satan, and his plan was to manipulate the legal system in order to conquer humanity? This Week Pro Say Movie Club: The Devil's Advocate Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of the Pro Say Movie Club, we're discussing the 1997 legal thriller "The Devil's Advocate," the story of a hotshot lawyer whose thirst for success in the courtroom while working at a firm run by the devil leads to a series of escalating moral crises and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS