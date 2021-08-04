Canadian's Investor Visa Dispute Survives Feds' Axe Bid

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Canadian berry farm executive may proceed with a lawsuit looking to restore an investor visa that was canceled because of suspected drug trafficking ties, after a Washington federal judge held that the court has the authority to hear the case. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection had argued that a border officer's determination that Talveer Singh Gill couldn't enter the country amounted to a final order of removal, barred from a court's review. But U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman ruled on Tuesday that, under immigration law, a border officer's admissibility decisions are not the same...

