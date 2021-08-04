NC H-2A Farm Labor Contractor To Pay $13K Back Wages

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina labor contractor has agreed to pay more than $20,000 to resolve claims that it exploited guest workers hired to pick and process fruit on Delaware melon farms, according to a Wednesday announcement from the U.S. Department of Labor. According to the department, investigators found that Jose M. Gracia Harvesting Inc. violated multiple provisions of the H-2A temporary agricultural worker visa program, including underpaying workers and housing them in crowded, ill-equipped lodgings. Under the terms of a consent agreement, the contractor did not admit to any of the department's findings, but did agree to pay almost $14,000 in back wages...

