Cuomo Criminal Investigations Widen To NYC, Westchester

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- The district attorneys of Manhattan and Westchester County on Wednesday joined Albany prosecutors in announcing criminal probes into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the wake of findings by the attorney general that the governor sexually harassed and groped women for years. The district attorneys of Manhattan, Westchester and Albany said they've opened criminal probes into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shown here on July 26, over his alleged misconduct with 11 women. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. and Westchester DA Mimi Rocah said their offices had requested investigative materials from state Attorney General Letitia James' office. Albany County DA...

