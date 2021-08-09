McGlinchey Adds Experienced Trial Atty In Houston

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC announced last week that it has added a Houston trial attorney from southeast firm Brown Sims as a partner in its litigation practice. The firm announced on Friday that Tarush R. Anand will strengthen the practice group, highlighting his experience with a wide variety of litigation in both federal and state court, including experience at the Fifth and Tenth Circuits. "We look forward to adding a litigator of Tarush's talent to our team," Deirdre McGlinchey, chair of the firm's products liability and asbestos/toxic torts practice groups, said in a statement. "His experience in products liability, construction, transportation, retail,...

