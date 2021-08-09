Ship Owner Wins $1.5M For Insurance Broker's Malpractice

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A jury in Florida federal court unanimously found that the owner of a sunken ship should receive more than $1.5 million from an insurance broker and three of his firms that misappropriated funds the vessel owner paid toward policies that were never obtained. The jury concluded Thursday that broker John Kevin Lally and three of his firms engaged in malpractice by failing to obtain two insurance policies for Astor Global Inc. and misappropriated premium payments. David J. Matulewicz-Crowley of Weg & Myers PC, who represented Astor Global, told Law360 he was "very excited" to have won his first trial as lead...

