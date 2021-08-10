Consultant Blasts SpaceX For Attack On 12 Ghz Sharing Study

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- RKF Engineering, the consulting firm that authored a report showing that it is feasible for 5G services to share the 12 gigahertz band with SpaceX's Starlink system, responded to what it said was a disingenuous and misleading attack on the study by SpaceX. In a letter dated Monday, RKF told the Federal Communications Commission that it stands by the May 2021 study, which was submitted by broadband group RS Access LLC in asking the agency to open up the 12 GHz band for shared wireless use. Last week SpaceX called the study an "advocacy piece" that "demonstrates a disturbing lack of...

