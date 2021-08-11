UK Private Equity Firms Pledge Climate Goals For Sector

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 5:05 PM BST) -- A trade group representing British private equity firms said Wednesday that 90 companies holding £700 billion ($970 billion) in assets have pledged to shift to more sustainable investing. The British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association said it will ramp up efforts to make its investments more environmentally friendly. The move follows a report on Monday from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that warned of increasingly extreme heat waves, droughts and flooding, and a key temperature limit being broken in just over a decade. "Private equity and venture capital understand the role they have to play in safeguarding our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS