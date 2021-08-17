UK Wage Growth May Put Pension Expenses Under Pressure

Law360, London (August 17, 2021, 3:47 PM BST) -- A report showing a large rise in pay this year may put the British government under pressure to defuse what experts are calling a "ticking time bomb" that could see state pension expenses rise by £5.7 billion ($7.8 billion) next year. The Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday that total average pay rose 8.8% between April and June from the year before, less than a month before state pension levels are decided by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the autumn budget. The government has vowed to maintain a so-called triple lock on state pensions, meaning that public spending will rise in line...

