German Regulator Eyes Bank Reserves After Tax Fraud Ruling

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:55 AM EDT) -- A senior official at Germany's banking regulator has said his agency is seeking to establish whether banks have adequate funds set aside against future losses after the country's highest criminal court found in July that a trading scheme known as cum-ex is illegal. Raimund Röseler, executive director for banking supervision at BaFin, said that last month's verdict at the federal court on cum-ex trading was not a surprise and was in line with what many banks had expected. But he warned that some lenders might may need to take extra measures. "The majority of the institutes are likely to have taken appropriate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS