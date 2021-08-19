Swiss Bankers Say Loans Can Help With Carbon-Cutting Cost

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 12:02 PM BST) -- Switzerland's banking sector said on Thursday that it believes the country can shift to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 at a cost of 12.9 billion Swiss francs ($14.1 billion) a year, adding that lenders can contribute 91% of that money. A joint study carried out by the Swiss Bankers Association and Boston Consulting Group found that the total investments needed to shift to a net-zero carbon economy by 2050 is 387.2 billion Swiss francs, which works out at an average annual investment requirement of 12.9 billion Swiss francs. The banking association said that the Swiss financial center can cover most of...

