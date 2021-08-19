Carbon Con Man Gets 10 More Years For Not Repaying £11M

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 5:44 PM BST) -- The ringleader of a fraudulent "green" investment scheme who was jailed for 11 years got another decade slapped on to his sentence for not paying back £11 million ($15 million) in stolen funds, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Wednesday. The Crown Prosecution Service sought to extend Michael Richards' prison term after he failed to pay back money from a fraudulent "green" investment scheme, the agency said. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images) Michael Richards, 59, was convicted on cheating the public revenue and sentenced in 2017 with four others — who all went to either the Universities of Cambridge or...

