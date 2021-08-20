Law360's Pro Say: Will Vaccine Mandates Skew Jury Pools?

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Requiring vaccination for jury members may seem like a good way to keep COVID-19 out of the courtroom as the more contagious delta variant causes cases to rise, but the prospect is raising tricky questions about whether vaccine disparities along racial and political lines could skew jury pools. This Week Ep. 212: Will Vaccine Mandates Skew Jury Pools? Your browser does not support the audio element. Joining us this week to discuss the issue is Law360 senior reporter Chris Villani, who breaks down how judges across the country are handling juror vaccination and how trial attorneys are reacting. Each week on Pro...

