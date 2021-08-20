Ex-Norton Motorcycle Boss Faces Court Over Pensions Cash

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 3:01 PM BST) -- The former owner of Britain's famed motorbike company Norton will face court for allegedly breaching rules on plowing cash from staff pension funds into the business, in a case brought by Britain's retirement savings watchdog. The Pensions Regulator said Friday that Stuart James Garner is accused of investing retirement savings assets above a set threshold into 123-year-old Norton Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. Garner, 52 of Derby in the Midlands, will appear at Derby Magistrates' Court on Nov. 15 charged with three separate offenses under section 40(5) of the Pensions Act 1995 — one in connection with each staff retirement scheme for which he was the...

