NJ Must Face Whistleblower's Suit Over Medicaid Fraud Dept.

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Monday partially revived a Medicaid fraud investigator's whistleblower lawsuit, ruling that he plausibly alleged his supervisor lied to state officials about how he was settling fraud cases. A three-judge panel revived Andrew Poulos' claim that the director of the state's Medicaid Fraud Division misrepresented to the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller that Poulos, without the division's knowledge, was signing off on settlements for less than the dollar amount owed. The misrepresentation claim came as part of Poulos' suit alleging he endured retaliation and eventual termination for raising concerns about how the division...

