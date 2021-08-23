Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Flynn Partner Demands Classified Info Amid New Trial Bid

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A former business partner of Michael Flynn has asked a Virginia federal judge to compel the disclosure of classified material that prosecutors asserted in their protest to his renewed request for a new trial, a move coming months after the Fourth Circuit reinstated his unregistered foreign lobbying conviction.

Iranian American businessman Bijan Rafiekian argued in a Friday motion that he cannot adequately reply to arguments by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia without obtaining access to the underlying classified material and an ex parte statement that prosecutors claim support his guilt. Rafiekian was convicted on one count...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!