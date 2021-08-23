Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Jones Day Attys Say Firm's Bid To Stop Discovery A 'Loser'

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A pair of married former Jones Day associates slammed the firm's attempt to stop their request for partner compensation and other financial data for their retaliation lawsuit, calling the firm's filing in D.C. federal court "a loser on both the law and the facts."

Former appellate attorneys Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff, who accuse Jones Day of assigning gender roles through its parental leave policy, argued Saturday that the firm's bid to block discovery is essentially trying to score early summary judgment — but without allowing the couple the discovery necessary to oppose this summary judgment.

"Jones Day pitches the ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!