Barclays Sued Again By Mortgage Co. Over Securities Debt

Law360, London (September 1, 2021, 2:21 PM BST) -- A special purpose vehicle that issued mortgage-backed securities has filed a new High Court claim against Barclays Bank PLC in its fight to retain control over hundreds of millions of pounds in securities debt. BMF Assets No.1 Ltd., which is connected to Business Mortgage Finance, is asking the court for a declaration that rights to any money held now or in future in Barclays bank accounts belongs to Tilman Holdings Ltd., another investment vehicle that bought a loan portfolio for £552.8 million ($761.1 million). The lawsuit widens Business Mortgage's legal battle in connection with multi-currency floating-rate notes linked to mortgages in Britain between...

