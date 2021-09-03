Allianz Settles $12.4M Reinsurance Claim Over Grounded Ship

Law360, London (September 3, 2021, 1:01 PM BST) -- Allianz SE has settled a South Korean reinsurer's lawsuit that alleged the insurance company and an AXA subsidiary owe it a total of $12.4 million under shared risk policies after a ship was grounded off the coast of Brazil. Judge Simon Bryan has stayed the High Court claim filed by Korean Reinsurance Company, which alleges that Allianz breached a contract by refusing to indemnify it under so-called retrocession reinsurance policies taken out in 2019. The reinsurer and Allianz have reached a settlement agreement, according to the consent order dated Aug. 24, which has just been made public. "All further proceedings in...

