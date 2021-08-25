Is Nirvana's Album Cover Really Child Pornography?

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The iconic cover art of Nirvana's 1991 album "Nevermind" — an image of a naked baby boy submerged in a pool — was certainly shocking, but was it child pornography? Law360 asked the experts. A new lawsuit filed by the now-30-year-old man featured in the image says it was. In a complaint Tuesday, Spencer Elden called the famed cover a form of "sexual exploitation" that violated both state and federal child porn laws and that continues to hurt him to the present day. "The defendants sought to garner attention with an explicit image which intentionally focused on Spencer's carefully positioned enlarged...

