UK Brand Superdry Sues Online Retailer Over Japan Designs

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 4:03 PM BST) -- Clothing brand Superdry has slapped ASOS with a lawsuit in London, accusing the British online retailer of illegally selling clothes using its trademarked "Osaka" design and associated Japanese characters. Superdry says in a High Court claim, which has recently been made public, that its trademark registered in 2018 covers sweatshirts, hoodies and T-shirts. The Aug. 20 filing says that Superdry has always made products that borrow from Japanese culture. One of its most successful lines is the Osaka brand, which features distinctive fonts. Clothing will often have the letters JPN or variations of Osaka on them, the claim says. ASOS PLC...

