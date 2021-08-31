Jessica Simpson Clothing Brand Owner Hits Ch. 11 In Del.

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Sequential Brands Group Inc., which owns a stable of clothing brands that includes the Jessica Simpson Collection and Avia running apparel, filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in Delaware federal court, saying its efforts to sell off its assets amid a retail decline in 2019 were further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The owner of Jessica Simpson's clothing brand filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Tuesday. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection) In initial court filings, Sequential Brands said it has two stalking horse bids in hand for the sale of two of its business lines...

