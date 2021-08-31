Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- What happens when you reverse-engineer an entire movie out of a lawyer joke? We find out on this week's episode of the Pro Say Movie Club with "Liar Liar," the 1997 Jim Carrey romp about a lawyer who can't tell a lie for an entire day. This Week Pro Say Movie Club: "Liar Liar" Your browser does not support the audio element. Carrey plays a deeply dishonest attorney named Fletcher Reede, whose total lack of ethical integrity or work-life balance leads to a thriving BigLaw career, but causes his family and personal life to drift further away. That is, until a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS