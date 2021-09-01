Vivint Hires CCO Following $20M FTC Settlement

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Vivint Smart Home Inc. has appointed a former DLA Piper partner as its new chief ethics and compliance officer, a move that follows a record-breaking April settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that required the appointment of a CCO. Daniel Garen is tasked with fostering the company's compliance culture while implementing "new systems to ensure policies are being enforced across the business," reporting to Vivint CEO David Bywater and the firm's board, according to an announcement Tuesday. Garen previously spent nearly a year-and-a-half at DLA Piper, where according to his LinkedIn profile he helped pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and technology companies...

