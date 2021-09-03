Teva Drops Claim That Rival Slowed Generic Development

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals has voluntarily dropped its claims against Amicus Therapeutics Inc., which it had accused of hoarding supplies of a costly brand-name medication in violation of a new federal law aimed at providing generic drug manufacturers with predictable supplies of new medicines to aid in bringing unbranded alternatives to market. Teva first filed the suit in July, claiming that Amicus had dragged its feet for months in turning over doses of the Fabry disease medication Galafold as requested by Teva and that it had provided only a fraction of the doses Teva sought. Teva accused Amicus of violating the Creating and...

