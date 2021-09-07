London Business School Settles £5M Claim Against Insurers

Law360, London (September 7, 2021, 9:20 PM BST) -- London Business School has settled litigation against RSA, Zurich and two other insurers seeking to recover £5 million ($6.9 million) in alleged losses linked to construction of a campus building. On Monday, High Court Judge Sarah Watson issued an order stating that an agreement was reached between the business school and the insurers and all further proceedings have been stayed by consent between the parties, "except for the purpose of carrying such terms into effect." The deal was inked Aug. 26, according to the court. "Each party shall have permission to apply to the court as to carrying such terms into...

