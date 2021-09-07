NXIVM Sex Cult Co-Founder Seeks 2 Years Home Confinement

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the sex cult NXIVM's convicted co-founder Nancy Salzman urged a New York federal judge Tuesday to sentence her to home confinement instead of prison, saying that for the past 20 years she had been controlled by an "egotistical, self-important, sex-fiend" who led her into engaging in criminal conduct. Salzman, who went by the name Perfect, told U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis in a memorandum Tuesday — filed one day before she is scheduled to be sentenced — that while "she lives every day bearing and appreciating the full weight of her wrongdoing while she served as [NXIVM co-founder]...

