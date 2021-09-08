Simmons & Simmons Nabs Hogan Lovells Finance Counsel

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 4:07 PM BST) -- Simmons & Simmons LLP has recruited electronic payments expert Oliver Irons from Hogan Lovells to head a regulatory team as it looks to delve deeper into financial technology, the company said on Wednesday. Irons advises on regulatory issues, including new products in the payments, consumer finance and digital areas, Simmons & Simmons said. He takes up his new post in the financial services regulatory team at Simmons on Oct. 11. The new recruit has worked mainly with financial institutions, crypto-asset firms and e-commerce platforms. He has also spent time on secondment to the Financial Conduct Authority, working on the rollout of the Payment...

